It’s going be a warm one

Weather

Happy start to summer, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay stay clear Friday night and lows will be warm, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will stay warm, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. On Monday, we will see highs in the mid to upper 90s. We begin to see a chance of thunderstorms Monday night that will stretch into much of Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday. Look for mostly sunny skies Wednesday and nothing but sunshine Thursday. Highs will be staying in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

