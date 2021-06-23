Get ready for a warm up

Weather

Temperatures will continue to rise as we get closer to the weekend. In fact, all of Central Oregon will be under an excessive heat watch starting Friday afternoon that will last until Wednesday.

Temperatures will likely be in the triple digits throughout the weekend.

We are also forecasting chances for thunderstorms again tonight at about 20% for most of us in Central Oregon, as well as chances for showers.

The fire weather warning that we have been under the last 48 hours will expire tonight at 11 p.m.