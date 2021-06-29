The excessive heat warning sticks around through Sunday night

Weather

Happy Hot Tuesday, Central Oregong!

Our skies will stay clear Tuesday night and we will be modestly cooler, with lows in the mid 60s. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight out of the southeast.

Skies will stay sunny through the coming weekend with temperatures dropping a little into the 90s. Overnight temperatures will cool a bit as well to the high 50s to low 60s

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING stays with us through Sunday until 8pm.

