Our red flag warning was extended

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our Red Flag Warning will be in place until 10 p.m. Thursday, with the Excessive Heat Warning still in place until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Other than some smoke from the Lava Fire and others burning south of the California border, our skies will be clear overnight, with lows in the low to mid 50s. The winds will become light, which is why we expect to have a smoky haze stay with us for the next 24 hours.

We'll see a few warmer days, possibly some areas back in the triple digits, before we begin a real cooldown. Sunny skies and highs in the 90s are expected to stay with us well into next week, with lows still well above average in the 50s.

