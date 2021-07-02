Our excessive heat warning was downgraded to a heat advisory

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our excessive heat warning was downgraded today to a heat advisory, still in place until Sunday at 8 p.m. Lows on Friday night will be in the 50s, with light and variable breezes. Our skies will stay clear, but the hazy conditions will stay with us, as well.

High pressure centered to our southeast will gain strengthen and keep our skies sunny for the next several days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s until the middle of next week. Highs will cool into the mid to upper 80s Thursday -- the first time we have dropped into the 80s for many days. Overnight temperatures will be above-average all week, in the low to mid 50s.

