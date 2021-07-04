Skip to Content
today at 6:57 PM
Published 6:43 PM

Clear skies for your 4th of July

Our heat advisory is expiring tonight at 8 p.m., just in time for some fireworks on the High Desert.

In addition to that heat advisory expiring, we will have clear skies for fireworks displays.

Despite that expiration, our temperatures will stay above average. On Tuesday, we'll see temperatures a close to triple digits before cooling off on Wednesday. Then we'll see temperatures heading into the weekend at or around triple digits once again.

We can also expect to see chances for thunderstorms throughout Central Oregon at 20% on Tuesday night.

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

