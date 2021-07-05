We’re staying warm this week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

With clear skies Monday night, we will see lows in the high 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday will be another hot day this week, with highs nearing 100 degrees. Moisture moving in over hot surface temperatures will give us chance a slight chance for afternoon scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. A fire weather watch begins at 5 pm and stays with us through Wednesday at 8 pm.

This will all clear through Wednesday morning, with temperatures a bit cooler, in the upper 80s. Thursday we'll stay in the high 80s to low 90s, still a few degrees above average.

Sunny skies, with highs in the upper 90s to low triple digits, will end the week and stay into Saturday. Overnight temperatures all week will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

