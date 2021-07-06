We’ll briefly be back in the 80s

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We have a very slight chance of some Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms, which pass by early evening. Our lows will continue to be warm, in the 50s, with breezes up to 15 mph into the night.

Sunshine sticks around this week, with highs a little cooler in the upper 80s through Thursday. Hot temperatures, in the mid 90s, will return Friday, and they will stay with us right through the weekend and into next week.

