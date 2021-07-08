Sunny and warming up

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

After a fairly gusty Thursday evening, winds will become light and variable overnight. Our skies will stay clear and lows will be near average again in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunny, hot and dry conditions will stay with us through the weekend into next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows will be in the mid 50s.

