Happy Friday, Another hot weekend, C.O.

Weather

This Friday morning are waking up to clear skies and warmer temperatures, similar to the conditions we've experienced as week.

Central Oregon will be sunny and hot this afternoon with the majority of region seeing mid to upper 90 degree temperatures. Redmond topping out at 96 degrees. Jefferson and Wasco county will reach upper to mid 90's. Crook and Deschutes counties will reach low to mid 90's.

Gentle breezes ranging from 5 to 7 miles per hour, and Saturday we can expect gustier breezes ranging from 8 to 13 miles per hour, as high as 20 miles per hour.

Clear evening to follow with mild temperatures into tonight.

Saturday expect parts of Central Oregon to reach 100 degree temperatures, another hot day is on the horizon.