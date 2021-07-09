Warm and hazy for the weekend

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear and lows will be warm Friday night, in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Expect hazy skies are expected off and on through the weekend as our winds vary in speed across the region. We're looking at calmer winds headed into Saturday, out of the northwest up to 10 mph. By Sunday night, we could see winds up to 20 mph.

Sunny, hot and dry conditions will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and lows will be in the mid 50s.

