Stronger winds may help clear the smoke Monday evening

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Expect hazy skies through the next couple of days as our winds vary in speed across the region. We're looking at northerly winds up to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph into the evening. By Wednesday, the winds are expected to calm down and become light and variable.

Sunny, warm and dry conditions will stay with us through most of the week. Our first chance to drop below average is on with highs expected in the mid 80s.

After that, our highs will begin to go up again and be back in the mid 90s by the start of next week. Lows will remain at or above average for the week as well.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US