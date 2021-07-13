A fire weather warning begins Wednesday afternoon across the region

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Expect our hazy skies to continue a bit longer, with calmer winds Tuesday night. A fire weather warning begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. and stays with us until Thursday at 11 p.m. Starting Wednesday afternoon, sustained northwesterly winds up to 20 mph are expected, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperature-wise we are going to be slightly cooler for a few days. Thursday and Friday, it looks like we'll be right around average, in the upper 80s.

Sunny, warm and dry conditions will stay with us through most of the week and into the weekend. By Sunday, we will begin to warm up again and return to the 90s by the start of next week. Our lows will remain at or above average for the week as well.

