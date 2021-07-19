A little hazy with warmer temperatures ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Hazy, but clear skies will stay with us Monday night. Lows will be in the 50s with 20 mph northwesterly winds staying with us until midnight.

Hazy conditions are likely to stay with us until some of the bigger fires are extinguished. We're looking at highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our skies will stay sunny for the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90s.

