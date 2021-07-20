Red flag warning in place for parts of Central Oregon

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A red flag/fire weather warning is in place for Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond until Wednesday at 10 p.m. due to windy conditions paired with low relative humidity.

We'll be mostly clear Tuesday night, with light and variable winds, and lows in the 40s and low 50s. Skies will stay hazy for those to our south that are closer to some of the major fires. Northwesterly winds up to 15- 20 mph and gusts 25-30 are expected into the evening Wednesday.

Apart from that, we are expecting sunshine from now right through the coming weekend. We do get a break from the intense heat through Thursday, but beginning Friday, expect to see highs back in the low 90s.

