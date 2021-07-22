Clear and warming up

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with light winds and lows in the high 30s and 40s. We will warm back to more average temperatures Friday, and the heat will return Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s for the weekend.

The few clouds that do begin to form early next week will not yield any showers. We'll start the week in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be above average, in the low to mid 50s starting Friday night.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US