Two watches and warnings on the way

Happy Tuesday, Central Oreogn!

Staring Thursday we have a fire weather watch for the La Pine and Sunriver areas. Also starting on Thursday we have an excessive heat watch for Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Warm Springs.

Tuesday night temperatures will be on the warm side, from the upper 50s to low 60s. Northerly breezes will stay light and variable through the night.

We continue to have a chance for thunderstorms through the week. Our skies will continue to be partly cloudy through the middle of the week, with that increased chance for storms. Highs will still be on the warm side, in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be warm as well, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

