Two watches and warnings start Thursday

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The chance for thunderstorms will be with us through Friday. Our skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but with a smoky haze. Lows will be above average, in the low to mid to upper 50s and our wind will be light and variable.

A fire weather watch will be in place on Thursday from 2 until 11 p.m. An excessive heat watch begins at 11 am and sticks with us unti Saturday at 11pm.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday through Saturday. A chance of scattered showers Saturday night will turn into a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunshine with highs in the low 90s will return next week.

