Three watches and warnings in Central Oregon

Three watches and warnings are spread through the region over the next few days. A fire weather warning is in place until 11 tonight. A heat advisory is in place until Saturday at 8 pm. A fire watch will be in place again Saturday afternoon into the evening.

We will see some partial clearing Thursday night with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Gentle breezes turn westerly after midnight. Temperatures will near 100 degrees Friday and upper 90s Saturday and we will once again see a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Highs will back off to the upper 80s for the toward the end of the weekend and into next week, something a little more average for this time of year. A chance of rain showers will stay with us through Monday. Partial clearing Monday night will turn to sunny skies that will carry us through the middle of next week.

