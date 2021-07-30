Chance for thunderstorms continues into the weekend

Weather

A fire weather warning for all of Central Oregon is in effect until Sunday at midnight, while a heat advisory for Bend, Redmond, Madras and Warm Springs expires Saturday evening.

Chances for thunderstorms and showers are at about 25% throughout the region for tonight and Saturday. On Sunday, those chances for thunderstorms dissipate but our chances for rain increase to 30%.

Once we see both warnings expire, our temperatures will return to average, with clear skies next week on Tuesday.