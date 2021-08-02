A red flag warning is in place for Central Oregon

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A red flag warning is in place for all of Central Oregon until Monday at 11 pm.

A chance for thunderstorms will stay with us into Monday evening, with hazy conditions through the night. We'll see partial clearing overnight, with lows in the high 50s to 60s and calm winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A developing low-pressure center moving southward out of British Columbia will be responsible for pulling much cooler air into the Pacific NW.

We will see a chance of scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday, as highs only reach the upper 70s. We will finish the week with variable cloud cover and go through the coming weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper to mid-50s.

