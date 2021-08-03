Hazy skies for a couple of days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Expect hazy skies for the next few days. Other than some smoke we will have mostly clear skies until Thursday.

Tuesday night lows in the high 50s to 60s and calm winds.

Wednesday will be hot again with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A developing low-pressure center moving southward out of British Columbia will be responsible for pulling much cooler air into the Pacific NW.

We will see a chance of scattered showers on Thursday, as highs only reach the low 80s. We will finish the week with variable cloud cover and go through the coming weekend with highs again in the low 80s and lows in the upper to mid-50s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US