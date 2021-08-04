An air quality alert is in place for Central Oregon

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

All of Central Oregon is under a fire weather watch until Thursday at 11 pm and an air quality alert until Friday at noon. Other than then smoke, we're looking at mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s and 60s Wednesday night.

Modest changes in our airflow pattern see give us an improvement in the air quality beginning Thursday. Thursday's highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and we will see a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Skies will gradually clear through the weekend with highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We have plenty of sunshine going into next week, and we don't get back up to average temperatures until Tuesday.

