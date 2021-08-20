Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oreogn!

Our air quality alert has been expanded and extended. All of Central Oregon will be under the alert until at least Monday at 11 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly clear Friday night, with a bit of a smoky haze. Lows will be below average, in the high 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds will be gusty, up to 20 mph, and pull back to 5-10 mph overnight.

This will be a hazy but nice weekend. We are expecting sunny skies, with only a few thin clouds. Highs will be in the 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies into next week. Lows will be scattered through the 40s, with fairly gentle winds all week.

