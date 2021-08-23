Cool, with an air quality alert

Weather

An air quality alert is now in place for Deschutes County until Wednesday at noon.

Other than some smoky haze, we will have mostly clear skies Monday night. Our lows will be in the upper 20s to low 40s and breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

The rest of the week will stay cool and dry, with some sunshine, and overnight temperatures near average in the mid-40s. We will see a modest warmup Saturday, into the low 80s, and a return to something a little more normal, in the mid-80s on Sunday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US