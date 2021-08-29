Sunday night smoke

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Smoke is back in our area, especially in southern Deschutes County. AQI indexes in La Pine as of 5 p.m. are teetering between unhealthy and very unhealthy as smoke (and reportedly ash, too) from the Middle Fork Complex fires comes into the area, thanks to a west wind.

The rest of the region currently has moderate air quality, except the sensors near Mt. Bachelor and Black Butte Ranch which are also between unhealthy and very unhealthy.

Smoke conditions will continue to get worse before starting to get better around dawn Monday morning.

Temperatures are going to start trending down, with highs in the upper to mid 70s on Monday and low 70s on Tuesday. Lows are expected to dip into the 30s as well, leading for the potential for frost on Wednesday morning.

Highs will start going up again toward the end of the week, reaching the low 80s for the Labor Day weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US