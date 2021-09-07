Our air quality alert has been extended…again

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our air quality alert has been extended until Thursday at 11 p/m.

A few clouds will mix in with the smoke, and we'll become partly cloudy Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 50s, with light and variable winds.

The smoky haze, thicker at times than others, will stay with us all week. Look for mostly sunny skies through the week, with some clearing this weekend.

Wednesday will be warm, but a cooling trend will follow that will have us in the low to mid 70s for daytime highs as we come out of the weekend and into next week. Sub-freezing temperatures for overnight lows at the upper elevations are possible once again by the end of the week.

