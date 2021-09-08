Our chance for thunderstorms this week has increased

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our air quality alert is still in place until Thursday at 11 p.m. A fire weather watch begins Thursday at 3 p.m. and stays in place until Friday at 3 p.m. due to a chance for thunderstorms.

Our skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday night, with the smoky haze staying with us. The winds become light and variable, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly sunny skies Thursday will thicken late in the day and bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. That will rise to a 50% chance Friday, with some clearing Friday night.

That will take us into a weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures will stay with us into next week.

