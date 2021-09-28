A freeze warning is set to begin tomorrow morning

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A freeze warning will be in place from 2-11 am on Wednesday morning.

Look for partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with lows down to freezing and below, we will have a frosty Wednesday morning. Winds will become light and variable. We will have more sunshine Wednesday, but only warm into the mid 60s.

Temperatures will warm into the low 70s Thursday, but watch for a slight chance of scattered showers Thursday night. We will stay mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday. Sunny skies will prevail Sunday and into next week. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US