Slight chance for showers Thursday, then a warmup

Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday night, with light winds out of the north. Lows will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s. This variable cloud cover will stay with us through the end of the workweek, with very little chance of any more rain.

Modest shifts in the airflow pattern will see us warm into the mid-70s Thursday and shift back to the mid to upper 60s Friday. Beginning Saturday, however, we will start seeing more sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-70s Sunday and stay there going into next week.

