After a brief cooler day, we warm up again

Skies will become mostly cloudy and deliver a very slight chance of showers Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 30s to low 40s. After a slight chance of a morning sprinkle, clouds will gradually clear Friday. Highs, however, will only reach the mid to upper 60s.

Under mostly sunny skies, our weekend highs will be in the mid-70s. We will carry these mild conditions into next week. Clouds will thicken a bit Tuesday night and Wednesday when we see highs return to the mid 60s.

