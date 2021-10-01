Enjoy fair fall weather through the weekend

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Friday night, our winds will be gentle out of the north, with mostly clear skies and lows ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

As the current system moves out of the region, it will leave us with a nice weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s, skies will stay clear to mostly clear and breezes will be light and variable.

We will carry these pleasant conditions into Monday and then see the early evidence of change Tuesday. Skies will become partly cloudy and highs cool into the mid to upper 60s. A chance of showers will settle in Tuesday night and the chance of rain will stay with us through the rest of the week. Highs will drop to the mid-50s. With lows dipping to freezing and below, expect to see a chance of snow showers mix with that chance of rain.

