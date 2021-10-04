Average temperatures to start our week, with cold air moving in

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. while light and variable breezes will turn light out of the southwest.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day, with highs in the low 70s. Our clouds will be variable through the week, with a chance of showers Tuesday night that will extend into Wednesday morning.

While this will break up and move out of the area quickly Wednesday morning, it will leave behind a body of cold air that will be with us for the next few days. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week and stay in the low 60s for the weekend. Lows will be dropping to freezing and a bit below beginning Wednesday night. Mornings will be frosty across the High Desert through Saturday.