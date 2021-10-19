A few showers overnight before a short break

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The clouds will thicken Tuesday night and come with a chance of showers. Lows will be in the low 30s to low 40s, with gusty southerly breezes all night.

Showers will continue through Wednesday morning, and then we will see some partial clearing. The passage of that front will leave us cooler, as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday will thicken quickly later in the day. Rain is likely Thursday night and into Friday, when highs cool to the low 50s. This is likely to be a cool, rainy weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and lows will be in the 30s.

