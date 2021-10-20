Skip to Content
Cooler Thursday with a break in the showers

KTVZ

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with our slight chance for rain diminishing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s to low 40s, with a light southwest wind.

A little shift in the airflow pattern will keep us partly cloudy Thursday, but a little warmer, also. Highs look to be in the mid to upper 60s. This will be a short break, because we will drop back into chilly, wet conditions as early as Thursday night.

Below-average temperatures and the likelihood of rain will carry us through the weekend and well into next week.

