Back-to-back systems will give us a chance for rain for several days

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Showers begin again for us Thursday night, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Overnight rain could easily turn to snow for upper elevations south of Bend. Gusty southwest winds will stay with us into the night.

Back-to-back systems will keep up our chance for rain into the middle of next week. High temperatures will cool into the low to mid-50s and stay there for several days. Lows will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s.

