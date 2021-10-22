Showers continue through the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We will see mostly cloudy skies Friday night with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Winds will stay westerly and calm overnight.

Cold, rainy conditions are expected to stay with us all weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s, lows in the 30s. This means that upper elevations have a chance of seeing snow mix in with the showers. Be prepared for slippery roads in the mornings and winter driving conditions in the mountains. Overnight temperatures will especially be dropping below freezing.

This is good news for Mt. Bachelor! They will get as much as 3-7" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours and 10-20" by Monday morning. A mix of rain and snow will stay in their forecast through the middle of the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US