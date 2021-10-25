After a break, more rain and wind

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After seeing a nice little break in the storm activity this morning, we will see the clouds thicken through the day and deliver a chance of showers overnight. Highs today will only reach the mid 40's to low 50's. SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Under overcast skies, there will be a 30% chance of rain. Lows will be in the upper 20's to upper 30's, so upper elevations will have a chance of some snow mixing with the rain. Southerly winds will be a gusty 10-15 mph.

We can expect more rain and wind through Tuesday and Tuesday night, with daytime highs in the mid 50's and overnight lows in the low 30's to around 40 degrees. We will stay chilly Wednesday, but the rain showers will break up by noon. Highs will warm into the mid 60's Thursday, and we will see a slight chance of showers that night into Friday morning. The coming weekend looks to stay chilly, under mostly sunny skies.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...have a sparkling day in Central Oregon!