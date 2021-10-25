More rain, and maybe some snow could come our way

Good Monday, evening, Central Oregon!

We had a slight break in our rainfall for most of the day, but chances increase as we head into the night. All of Central Oregon is seeing at least a 20 percent chance of rain tonight.

Tuesday could be when the "fun" starts, with strong chances for some snowfall in La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver, at 60 percent.

We will see our chances for rain diminish on Wednesday and Thursday before we see mild chances at about 30 percent return to the region.

