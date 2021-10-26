Chances for rain continue

We could see showers in about half of Central Oregon over the next couple of days as La Pine, Madras and Sisters are ell expecting chances from 20 to 40 percent.

Meanwhile, Bend, Prineville and Redmond will see cloudy skies but likely no rain.

That will change on Thursday ,when all of Central Oregon can expect chances for showers, with temperatures in the low 50s.

