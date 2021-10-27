A warmup that, alas, won’t last

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

While we will be under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, we will stay dry. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s and those gentle winds will turn southerly after midnight.

Thursday promises to be the fairest day we see this week. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will be nearing 70 degrees. Clouds will thicken Thursday night and deliver a chance of showers by Friday morning, followed by some partial clearing in the afternoon.

This weak system will leave behind some cold air. We will be topping out in the low 50s through the weekend and into next week. Mostly sunny skies all weekend will see the clouds thicken and bring a chance of rain as we go into next week.