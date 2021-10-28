Already headed back to rainy and chilly

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The clouds will thicken Thursday night and yield a chance of showers by morning. Winds will stay gusty out of the south, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

On Friday, we return to chilly, rainy conditions. This will break up Saturday morning, but cold air will be left behind. We will only warm to the mid to upper 40s, under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday's highs will be around 50 degrees. Clouds will thicken Sunday night, and with lows dropping into the 20s, we will have a slight chance of mixed showers by Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain chilly going into next week. We will also see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered showers.

