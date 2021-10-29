Skip to Content
Chilly Halloween weekend ahead

A chance of showers may be accompanied by some snow at the upper elevations Friday night as lows dip to freezing and a little below.

Saturday will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A chance for mixed showers passes through again Saturday night. They will taper off Sunday morning and we will get a brief break between systems. It doesn't last long.

The next system pushes in Monday, and we are looking at cool, drizzly conditions staying with us through next week. Highs will return to the low to mid-50s starting Tuesday through the middle of next week. 

