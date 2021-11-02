We’ll be warmer, for a couple of days

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our clouds will thicken Tuesday night, but it looks like we will be staying dry. Breezes will calm and lows will be scattered through the 30s.

We will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday, but highs will climb into the low 60s. Rain showers could settle in as early as Wednesday evening and then continue through the night.

With continued rain, cold air will push in Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Our best chance for rain is Thursday, but we can plan on living with these cooler temperatures and a chance of scattered showers through the weekend and into next week.

