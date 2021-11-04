We’ll see a break in the showers before the next round

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We get a short break from the rain Thursday night. With lows scattered through the 30s, southwest winds will stay at a gusty 15-20 mph then calm overnight.

The rain and breezy conditions return Friday, with highs in the 40s and 50s and our lows dropping to freezing and a little below. Some have the chance to wake up to a little snow on the ground Saturday morning. This will be true Sunday morning, as well.

Saturday night into Sunday, we will see a bit of a break in the storm activity, but rain will push in again Monday and stay with us through the middle of next week. This cold, wet system will keep our temperatures a little below average for the next several days.

