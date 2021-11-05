Weekend mixed showers expected to stay mostly in the Cascades, higher elevations

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

The remaining showers for Friday should stick to the Cascades and higher elevations. Lows will range from the mid-20s to mid-30s, winds will remain light at 5-10 mph.

Plan on a chilly weekend, with scattered showers mainly sticking to the crests of the Cascades, east slopes and higher elevations. Highs will be in the mid-40s and lows will be in the 20s.

We see a chance for some good snow accumulation in the Cascades over the weekend, with a range of 3-6 inches by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s going into next week, and right now we have a chance for a decent snowfall within the boundaries of Central Oregon, starting early Tuesday morning.

