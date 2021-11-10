Showers Wednesday night come with warmer temperatures

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Rain is likely all night Wednesday night, but we are not expecting any more wind. If we have any breeze at all, it will be light out of the south. Lows will be range on the VERY warm side in the 40s.

Rain showers will vary in intensity through the end of the week, but they will never completely leave the forecast. Highs will stay mild, in the low 60s. Southerly winds will remain gentle, with lows scattered through the 40s.

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy this weekend, but we are anticipating a break in the rain until Sunday night. A chance of rain will stay with us into the new week, and so will the mild temperatures. We will see a fairly dramatic cooldown beginning Tuesday, when highs will have trouble getting out of the 40s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US