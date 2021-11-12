Short break, more showers

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

After a chance of rain Friday night, we will see some partial clearing by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with calm winds.

We can then look forward to a nice, fair weekend: mostly sunny Saturday, with highs in the low 60s, and partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s. Monday will stay warm, in the low to mid-60s, but that is also when we are expecting the next system to roll in.

Look for overcast skies with a chance of showers that will last through Tuesday morning. We should see some rapid clearing Tuesday, but the passage of that storm will leave behind some cold temperatures. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid-40s, lows in the mid-20s, for the rest of the workweek.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US