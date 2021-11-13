Rainfall and chances for snow in the forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We've had some wonderful weather across the high desert in the last few days, but all good things must come to an end. We'll still see these warmer temperatures the next couple of days in the 60s but we'll start to see rainfall across the region Monday morning.

Once that rain clears our temperatures will drop about 20 degrees into the 40s just below average and they will stay that way for the rest of the week.

Chances for snow too. Sisters and La Pine have a 20 percent chance for snowfall Wednesday night.

