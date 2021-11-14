High winds mixed with rain

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The nice warm weather we've seen these last couple days is all but gone. While we will still see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow, we will also see high winds and rain.

Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Warm Springs are all under a wind advisory that expires tomorrow night at 7 p.m. We could see wind gusts as high as 45 mph in those areas.

Mixed with those strong winds is a 40 percent of rain for all of us in Central Oregon, starting after 10 a.m. Wednesday night could bring some snow to La Pine and Sisters, with chances at 30 percent. Then Thursday, rain will come back to the region, with every city seeing at least a 35 percent chance for rain.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817